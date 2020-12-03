Dover field hockey defeats Appo 6-2 in quarterfinal win

While Appoquinimink's field hockey team brought the heat at the end of the quarterfinal game on Dover's home turf, the Senators came out on top with a final score of 6-2 Thursday, Dec. 3.

Dover will now face the winner of Thursday's Cape Henlopen-Wilmington Charter game in the semifinals Tuesday, Dec. 8.

As the No. 4 team in the Division I state tournament, Dover High's regular season record was 9-3, and Appo trailed close behind at 8-3-1.

Dover sophomore Ellisyn Arthur scored the first goal of the game at just past the six minute mark. The big scorer for the Senators was junior Superia Clark who scored three times – once in the first half and twice in the second half.

Senior Chelsea Johnson also scored twice.

Assists came from Clark, Arthur and Johnson, as well as junior Alayna Gigliotti and senior Erin Bishop.

On Appoquinimink's side, senior Alani Lawrence scored the first goal for the Jaguars in the second half with an assist from junior Samantha McMahon, who then scored the second goal with an assist from Lawrence later in the game.