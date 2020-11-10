Caesar Rodney, Smyrna face off in cross country meet at Brecknock Park
The Riders triumphed on their home turf during the boys and girls cross country meet against Smyrna Nov. 10.
Caesar Rodney's boys won 15-50, bringing their season record up to 3-2. The girls record is now 3-3 after defeating Smyrna 23-37.
Smyrna's boys and girls teams both have a 1-3 record.
Following COVID-19 precautions, the athletes wore masks at the start and finish of the race, only removing them while running. There was also more of a separation between the girls' and boys' start times.
The top runner in the boys' meet was Blaise Moyer, a senior at CR, who finished at 16:17. Behind him were fellow seniors and Riders Jake Bole at 17 minutes and Ralph Nicholson at 17:10.
The first Smyrna runner to cross the finish line was sophomore Connor Wilson, who finished ninth at 17:58. His fellow Eagle Liam Meginniss came in behind him at 18:08.
Smyrna's Alyssa Young snagged first place in the girls' meet, coming in at 20:11. CR's Madison Crossley finished second at 21:11, and her teammate Angelina Lione finished third with 20 seconds between them.