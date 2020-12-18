CHAMPIONS: Dover wins second Unified Flag Football state championship title

Dover High School's Unified Flag Football team has now won back-to-back state championships after defeating Caesar Rodney High School 60-45 Friday night.

This win comes after securing the title against McKean last year.

Both the Senators and the Riders fought hard, with Dover leading by just one touchdown at the end of the third quarter.

Each team was recognized by the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association in an award ceremony at the completion of the championship game.

This year, nine teams participated in Unified Flag Football, a joint venture between Special Olympics Delaware and the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) that started six years ago.

The game is played on a shortened field and is an inclusive environment where athletes with intellectual disabilities and their Unified partners have the opportunity to bond and play together.

The next Unified sport to begin in the winter season is basketball.