Dover, Caesar Rodney to face off in Unified Flag Football state championship this Friday

Dover and Caesar Rodney high schools will bring their neighboring rivalry under the lights this Friday as the teams compete for the Unified Flag Football state championship.

This will be the Senators' second championship game in a row after defeating McKean for the 2019 title.

Dover seized this opportunity after defeating Smyrna in the semifinals 63-45 at Dover High Tuesday. Smyrna's Eagles showed up strong in the first half, leading 27-21, but Dover came back to take the win in the final minutes.

Caesar Rodney faced Cape Henlopen at Rider Stadium Tuesday evening, working through frigid temperatures to score a 36-22 win.

Both teams have a regular season record of 3-1. CR lost to Dover in the Riders' first game of the season, and Dover was upset by Smyrna in a close game last month.

This year, nine teams participated in Unified Flag Football, a joint venture between Special Olympics Delaware and the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association (DIAA) that started six years ago.

The game is played on a shortened field and is an inclusive environment where athletes with intellectual disabilities and their Unified partners have the opportunity to bond and play together.

Like other state-sanctioned high school sports, the Unified Flag Football teams play in two different divisions during the regular season and then compete in playoffs, leading up to the championship game.

In the North Division, Appoquinimink was the No. 1 seed, but the Jaguars fell to Cape Henlopen's Vikings in the quarterfinals.

In the South Division, Dover is No. 1 and Caesar Rodney is No. 2, slating the championship game for Dover High.