No fall sports competitions for Delaware State University this year

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Council of Presidents voted unanimously to suspend all Fall 2020 collegiate sports competitions, championship games and non-championship games July 16.

The MEAC pointed to “continued escalation of COVID-19 cases” in many areas where student athletes from member schools live.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick announced the decision. “The health and safety of our student athletes continue to be our number one priority,” he said.

MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas agreed. “Everyone wants to have a fall season for student athletes, fans and others,” he said. "[But,] the mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount.”

Delaware State University Director of Athletics David S. Gines emphasized that the suspension of competition does not mean that student athletes will not be fully engaged when they return to campus. “As we prepare for the fall semester, suspended competition affords all of our 18 programs and 450 student athletes with intensive opportunities to train, practice and develop their crafts on-campus. We are also preparing for amended seasons and schedules still yet ahead,” Gines said.

Those practices and activities remain possible even during the COVID-19 pandemic, said President Tony Allen, because the University “has developed a partnership through Testing For America that centers on the testing, social distancing, contact tracing, and quarantine protocols to allow students to return to campus safely. Like our entire University community, our student-athletes will be tested regularly and monitored closely to ensure the safety of all our activities.”

For a full review of the University’s plan, see Together: The Fall 2020 Reopening Plan.

The Fall sports suspension directly affects 245 student athletes at Delaware State University in women’s soccer, women’s tennis, women’s golf, equestrian, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football and volleyball, Gines reported.

The MEAC is in communications with the NCAA regarding fall student athletes’ eligibility concerns. When spring sports were canceled last year, the NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility for all spring sport athletes, and the MEAC is advocating the same for these students.

The conference plans to proceed with winter sports competitions as scheduled, unless health and medical professionals advise otherwise.