Carolyn J. Morosco Welsh

Colleen Murphy

Dover Post

Carolyn Jean Morosco Welsh passed away peacefully at home in Bowie MD, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Born in Fairmont West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William “Bill” Morosco and Concetta “Gretchen” Borelli Morosco.

She graduated from Fairmont High School and continued her education at Fairmont State University (Bachelors of Arts Elementary Education), and Salisbury Maryland University (Master of Arts Elementary Education).

Carolyn loved teaching and taught elementary school for 33 years. She spent 2 years teaching at Custer Elementary School in Custer Michigan; 2 years at Gelnhausen Germany US Army tank base American School; 29 years in the Caesar Rodney School District at Arnold Elementary School on Dover Air Force Base, Dover DE.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 36 years, Ralph D Welsh Jr. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Morosco Fudoli of Alliance OH; Niece Carol Fudoli Leopold and her husband Franklin “Frank” Leopold II and their children Frank “Frankie” Leopold III and Ross Leopold. Carolyn is also survived by many great cousins.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her sister Betty Lee Morosco in 1988.

Carolyn loved traveling and experiencing sites and visiting with local people. She traveled extensively throughout her adult life including the Orient, Europe, Canada, and the United States. Recent trips include: Scandinavia, British Isles, France, Germany, Italy, Grand Canyon, Glacier Park, Yosemite Park, and Sequoia Park.

Carolyn enjoyed playing bridge with Bowie and Davidsonville bridge clubs. She also enjoyed Yoga classes.

A service is planned for December 23, 2020, at 10 am with visitation from 9 am-10 am at Holloway Funeral Home at 501 Snow Hill Rd Salisbury, MD. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park Cemetery at 721 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church, P O Box 266 Pocomoke City MD 21851.