Carl S. "Bud" Remus II, 76

Colleen Murphy

Dover Post

Carl S Remus II (“Bud”) of Camden, Delaware, departed this life on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the age of 76. He passed from complications of diabetes after a year-long battle with lung cancer.

Bud was a generous and kind-hearted man. He was also a dedicated employee of Teal Construction for many years. He was an active member of the Camden-Wyoming Moose Lodge and a previous long-time member and president of the Diamond State Beagle Club. In addition, Bud enjoyed fishing and shooting. If you knew him, you know he also loved a funny story and a good laugh. He adored his dogs and enjoyed talking about his German Shepherds, Lady and Ruger, that he and his companion shared. For many years, he truly enjoyed and came to depend on his regular phone conversations with best friend, Tony.

Bud is preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Remus and his parents, Carl and Susie Remus of Wyoming, DE. He is survived by long-time companion Judy Smith, of Felton, DE; children, Dawn Channer and husband Douglas of Summerville, SC, Kimberly Blake and husband David of Austin, TX, Wendy Wagner of Dover, DE, Sallie Kingsley and husband James of Chicago, IL, Edie Toolan and husband Matthew of Needham, MA, Donald Weller of Chicago, IL and William Weller and wife Tracey of Middletown, DE; siblings, Pat Vande Vrede and husband Kent of Norton Shores, MI, Thomas Remus and wife Rene of Wyoming, DE, Karen Barnes of Lewes, DE; numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of Bud’s life will be arranged at a later date when it’s safe for family and friends to gather. In lieu of flowers, meals, please consider a donation, in Bud’s name, to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.