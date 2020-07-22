Kent County school board seats go to DePrima, Denman, Baltazar-Lopez

The Kent County Board of Elections announced the unofficial results of the July 21 school board elections. All three winners were incumbents.

In Capital School District, Tony DePrima won the three-way race with 502 votes, about 35% of the total votes. His opponents Dennis S. Hallock Sr. and Leandra Casson Marshall were close behind, each earning 463 votes.

In Caesar Rodney School District, Joyce Denman won with 722, or 80%, of the votes, leaving Justin A. Puchalsky with 180.

In Milford School District, Rony Baltazar-Lopez won the seat with 463, about 58%, of the votes. Scott Willey had 340 votes