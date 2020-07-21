Del. National Guard gets first Black female command chief

Delaware News Desk

A change of leadership in the Delaware National Guard 166th Airlift Wing has resulted in two historic firsts.

Chief Master Sgt. Robbin D. Moore is assuming the responsibility of wing command chief from Chief Master Sgt. William J. Horay Jr.

When appointed in July 2018, Horay was the first Delaware National Guard Chief Master Sgt. to take on the role of a command chief while still on active duty.

He previously served in the Air National Guard’s senior enlisted leader management office at Joint Base Andrews, in Maryland.

“The great fortune that I’ve had over the past four-and-a-half years does not escape me and I do not take it for granted,” said Horay. “I am a better airman, a better leader and a better person for having had this precious time in the Guard.”

Horay is scheduled to begin his new role at the Pentagon as an adviser in the Air Force Office of Business Transformation in Washington D.C.

Moore is the first Black female command chief for the 166th Airlift Wing. A Cincinnati, Ohio native, she was previously the wing's force support squadron superintendent.

Moore holds a doctorate of education in organizational leadership from Wilmington University.

“What I want [airmen] to remember most is to show up on time, do the work, exceed the expectations, be accountable and be a phenomenal wingman,” Moore said in a message to enlisted airmen.

“Chief Moore brings an expansive service history, academic achievement and well-rounded experience inside and outside of the military to the position,” said 166th Wing Commander Col. Carla Riner. “We [were] very lucky as a wing to have such exceptionally qualified chiefs compete for the position."