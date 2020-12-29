Milford superintendent sets goals for students’ health, academics, extracurriculars in 2021

Many people who may have never paid much attention to school board meetings or the specific roles of district staff found themselves this year focusing on schools across the country as they navigated the new realms of online learning.

Amid these new challenges, Milford School District Superintendent Kevin Dickerson said what inspired him most was the resiliency of students, staff, families and the greater Milford community.

Dickerson said that strength is what “inspires us as we move forward to continue working together to ensure our students receive the education and supports that are critical to their development and for which they deserve.”

Like many school districts throughout the state, Milford had been operating in a hybrid model – a mix of in-person and at-home learning – but swiftly suspended that and returned to remote learning until Jan. 11, following the governor’s updated recommendation.

As students and staff headed into winter break, Dickerson looked to the new year with a hopeful perspective, and shared three goals he has set for the district.

The goal at the forefront of everything is making sure students, staff, families and the community continue to stay healthy and safe into the new year, he said.

“More important than ever, it is imperative that we work together to ensure we follow health and safety protocols to protect the health and well-being of our entire district-community,” he said.

By prioritizing the health of the community, he said, that will pave the way for the district to continue its work finding more ways to support students and their families.

One way he hopes the district can support students' mental health, in particular, is increasing opportunities for connection and socialization. This means finding ways for students to interact with their peers, as well as adding more direct contact between students and teachers.

“The more direct contact we can have with our students in a safe manner, the better our students will be academically, socially and health-wise,” the superintendent said.

In his third goal, Dickerson said the district plans to focus more on various instructional programs, including the school-day curricular programs and extracurricular opportunities.

“We will continue our commitment to engaging all students and providing them with the learning activities, programs, resources and opportunities to allow them to receive a well-rounded education that prepares them with the knowledge and skills to be successful throughout life,” he said.

“This is what drives us each day and we will continually adapt to best serve our students.”