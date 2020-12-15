Men’s homeless shelter in limbo after council denies rezoning approval at potential site

Dover City Council denied, in a 4-3 vote Monday, an application to rezone a property on West Division Street slated to be the new site for Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, a men’s homeless shelter and resource center.

Because the city received formal petitions protesting the application that represented at least 20% of the nearby property owners, council needed a majority – or seven affirmative votes – to approve the rezoning.

Councilman Matt Lindell, First District, abstained because he said the council needs to work with local and county government officials to help find a new home for Dover Interfaith, instead of bouncing the shelter around and continuing to deny its requests.

Lindell’s comments come after he helped host a town hall in early January, during which the shelter heard from community members – mostly from the Bicentennial Village neighborhood – who opposed the shelter’s original plan to move to a property on Walker Road.

That property did not require rezoning like the one on Division Street, but the community’s protests were enough to convince Dover Interfaith to search elsewhere, said Chair Jeanine Kleimo.

Now, the nonprofit that provides shelter and support for homeless men in Kent County, finds itself in a very similar position as the beginning of this year.

During the virtual meeting Dec. 14, members of the public and council members took turns sharing both positive and negative comments for almost three hours.

Arguments against the rezoning, which would pave the way for Dover Interfaith to purchase the building on Division Street, included concerns about increased foot traffic, panhandling and other nuisance behaviors.

A repeat concern from January’s town hall, some residents and business owners said they did not want the shelter so close to their homes or the nearby Booker T. Washington Elementary School because Dover Interfaith serves sex offenders.

Two nearby residents said they have had problems with people, who they believe live at the current shelter at 684 Forest St., cutting through their yards or trespassing.

Emerald City Wash World, a laundromat near the proposed location at 730 W. Division Street, was one of several businesses that opposed the move. Even if the shelter does not cause more problems with homeless people panhandling, defecating or urinating on their property, it’s the perception of safety that matters for these businesses – many of whom are already struggling, said the laundromat's owner, Robin Holt.

“If people do not feel safe, they will not come and that is the bottom line,” she said.

Several people who have volunteered with Dover Interfaith or work there emphasized the good that the nonprofit does in the community and how safe they feel around the shelter’s residents.

Karen Grady, a former director of Dover Interfaith, pointed out that if Dover Interfaith does not find a new location before its lease ends in December 2021, there will be more homeless people out on the streets, heightening the nuisance problems that the opponents worry about.

“I feel safer in this community because Dover Interfaith takes people off the streets," she said. "It doesn’t create the problem of the people on the streets."

After the motion failed Monday night, Councilman Roy Sudler, Fourth District, echoed Lindell’s earlier comments, encouraging the council to help Dover Interfaith find a new location that is a “win-win for everyone.”