Delaware Airpark plans for next decade. Here’s how you can tune in.

The Delaware Airpark may not be a major transportation hub like the Cape May-Lewes Ferry or the Delaware Memorial Bridge, but big plans may be in store for this small 45-acre airport in Cheswold.

The airpark, which provides training grounds for Delaware State University’s aviation program and other resources for the central Delaware community, has seen major developments over the last decade.

Now, the Delaware River and Bay Authority — the agency that oversees the airpark — is designing plans for the airpark’s next 10 or 20 years. And you can give feedback.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m., anyone can join a virtual meeting about the Airport Master Plan, which provides details about future development at the airpark. This master plan, along with the layout plan, which is like a map showing potential uses for specific areas of the airpark, will eventually be filed with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Representatives from planning consultant McFarland Johnson and the Delaware River and Bay Authority will be available online to answer questions and receive comments from the public.

Jim Salmon, public information officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, said this is the first master plan since shortly after the agency took over operations of the airpark in 2000.

The agency is hoping for a good turnout, especially from those most invested in the airpark like members of Delaware State University or the surrounding communities, Salmon said.

While the details of the master plan will not be released until the meeting, it could include major improvements. In November 2017, for example, the airpark celebrated the completion of a new runway and taxiway system — a multi-year project that would have been vetted in the airport’s earlier master plan.

To access the meeting, visit www.drba.net. Then, on the right-hand side of the screen, under “Upcoming Meetings,” click on Delaware Airpark Information Meeting.

For more, contact Jim Salmon at James.salmon@drba.net.