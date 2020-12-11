Want a say in the future of Dover's parks? Virtual meetings slated for next week

Delaware News Desk

Residents of Dover and the surrounding area can join the Dover Parks & Recreation Department for virtual meetings about park development projects slated for Schutte Park and Dover Park.

The meeting for Schutte Park is Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m., and the one for Dover Park is Thursday, Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Schutte Park projects include a skatepark and dog park. Dover Park projects include a spray pad, small building and all-access playground among the master park plan.

These virtually held meetings will allow residents to see the plans and share final feedback. The virtual setting means people won’t have to leave the comforts of home, and the whole family can participate.

How to Join

Schutte Park: Skatepark Project

Dover Park: Spray Park, building and inclusive playground

For more, visit the City of Dover Parks & Recreation website at www.cityofdover.com/parks-recs-home.