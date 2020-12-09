Hartly celebrates holiday season with drive-in Christmas movie Saturday

Delaware News Desk

While some holiday traditions are changing this year, the small town of Hartly is taking the opportunity to bring people together in a new way this season.

On Saturday, the town will host a "Big Screen Event” – a drive-in movie – starting at 6:30 p.m. or dusk to 9 p.m.

"The Star,” an animated movie released in 2017 that tells the story of the first Christmas through the eyes of animals, will be showing on a 26-foot screen in the back parking lot of the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company at 2898 Arthursville Road.

The movie will be broadcast via FM transmitter to people’s car or truck radios. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the town will not have any vendors and will ask people to remain in their cars, socially distance and wear masks when needed.

Santa will make an appearance (from a distance), and there will be mailboxes available for children to send a letter to him.

This is a free community event and cars will be admitted on a first-come-first-served basis. No walk-ups are allowed.

The movie will be postponed if it rains.

For more, visit the Town of Hartly on Facebook or call Suzanne Morris at 302-423-2688.