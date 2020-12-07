Dover City Council inches closer to naming new city manager as members meet Tuesday

Following interviews and a search process that started this summer, the City Manager Selection Committee appears ready to present a potential candidate to the other Dover City Council members in a special meeting Tuesday.

While the council members will meet virtually and in executive session – meaning their conversation will not be public – any vote must be announced publicly.

Councilman Fred Neil, one of the committee members, said he cannot predict how the conversation or any future negotiations will go, but he said, “we’re coming very close in terms of making a selection.”

If the majority of the council approves the candidate, the city will likely make an offer, he said.

This comes after previous City Manager Donna Mitchell retired in October, leaving behind a legacy of more than 30 years working with the city.

During a virtual council meeting Oct. 27, Mitchell was visibly touched as she said farewell, and her daughter stood by handing her tissues.

“It’s been a wonderful ride and I really appreciate all of the support you’ve given me over the years,” she said.

The next city manager will likely be the first candidate in a long time who does not have decades of previous experience working for the city, Council President Bill Hare said.

He said the council is looking for a candidate who is “going to be able to bring some good experience and hopefully changes to the city,” he said. “A different viewpoint, a different set of eyes.”

DOVER BUDGET:City to grapple with revenue losses

Council members have described the city manager’s role as the CEO of the city. The city manager’s office plays a central role in creating the city’s budget, coordinating activities and the different departments in the city, providing administrative support to the City Council and helping address residents' concerns.

In Mitchell’s last council meeting, Councilman Tim Slavin – who has served in the Dover city government for more than a dozen collective years – commended Mitchell on the work she accomplished.

“You are a true public servant, and a true servant of others, as well,” Slavin said. “I will always consider it a highlight of my career that I could count you as a colleague and work side-by-side.”

Councilman David Anderson echoed his appreciation.

“The passion that you’ve brought caring for our citizens, whether it’s an individual making a phone call ... all the way up to bond issues and multi-million dollar transactions,” he said to Mitchell that October meeting. "You just take care of each situation the same way."

And her colleagues in the city manager’s office, like interim City Manager Matt Harline, said her compassion extended beyond residents.

“What you may not see every day is how much heart and warmth Donna brings to the job," Harline said. "She honestly cares about each of the employees."

While the next city manager has yet to be named, there seems to be one consensus: He or she will be stepping into the shoes of someone who was deeply appreciated and made her mark on Dover.