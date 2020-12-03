Free flu shots, produce at Modern Maturity Center in Dover Saturday

Delaware News Desk

Westside Family Healthcare is hosting a community flu vaccine clinic Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave, Dover.

Vaccines are available for everyone 6 months and older. Children under 18 must have an adult present. The vaccine clinic is rain or shine, drive up or walk-up and no appointment is needed.

Free bags of produce and COVID-19 prevention kits will also be available.

For more, visit www.westsidehealth.org/flu or call 302-472-8656.