Free cat and dog food available at drive-thru in Dover this Saturday

Delaware News Desk

The Brandywine Valley SPCA will host a drive-thru pet food pantry to help families in need Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Kent County Administrative Complex, 555 Bay Road in Dover.

Free cat and dog food will be available while supplies last.

This will be the organization’s 11th drive-thru pantry held across Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania, each one feeding 800 or more pets.

In the drive-thru, participants must stay inside their vehicle, and BVSPCA staff will request, from a six-foot distance, information on the household pets. They will then load the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

The pantries are part of the BVSPCA’s ongoing commitment to help prevent families from sending their beloved pets to a shelter because they cannot afford to care for them, said Adam Lamb, CEO of BVSPCA.

“The number of families facing sudden job loss or reduced hours as a result of the pandemic is heartbreaking,” Lamb said. “No loved family pet should end up in a shelter simply for financial reasons, so we hope our food pantry work helps alleviate some pressure for families in need.”

DOVER SHELTER:Brandywine Valley SPCA opens Kent County shelter

Since the start of the pandemic, the Brandywine Valley SPCA has distributed more than 150,000 pounds of pet food to families in need and sent several truckloads of pet food to other shelters for their pantries.

The BVSPCA has also expanded its standard pet food pantry to be accessible anytime during shelter hours: Tuesday-Friday Noon to 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donations are accepted at the shelters or via the Amazon Wish List: https://amzn.to/37qEs8s