Homeless shelter awaits Dover City Council decision before buying building on Division Street

Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, a nonprofit that provides shelter and resources for the homeless in central Delaware, is one step closer to opening at a new location on Division Street.

The Dover Planning Commission approved the rezoning of the property at 630 W. Division St. in an 8-1 vote Nov. 16. This will allow Dover Interfaith to convert the building into a shelter once they take ownership.

Dover City Council will consider the rezoning at its Monday, Dec. 14 meeting. If it’s approved, Jeanine Kleimo, chair of Dover Interfaith, said the organization plans to buy the building in January.

Still, the proposal to transform the building into a shelter did not come without opposition. While property owner Tolano Anderson of Silver Linings Holdings Corporation placed his full support behind the project, two neighboring business owners said they were concerned the shelter might add to existing panhandling or car thefts.

Bennie Smith owns the funeral home across the street, and said he is worried that the shelter’s residents might put people at risk when they come to attend a service.

“Most of our people are elderly people who have to walk up the sidewalk with walkers and canes,” he said.

Victor Giangrant, owner of Westside Car Wash next to the proposed location, said the business has been in the area for 39 years and faced several issues with panhandling or destructive behavior.

“We hire a lot of homeless people, and I’m proud to say that we’ve turned their lives around, but I don’t believe a shelter should be located directly next to the car wash,” he said.

Beyond issues at his business, Giangrant pointed out the close proximity of Booker T. Washington Elementary School.

“I like the idea, but I don’t think it fits in the neighborhood,” he added.

Kleimo said she believes the opposition comes from a misunderstanding of the mission's purpose. She also noted that the shelter includes many strict rules, including no panhandling.

“People assume that we are dealing with all of the homeless men in Dover,” she said. “We can’t. We don’t have the space for that.”

Herb Konowitz, vice chair and CFO at Dover Interfaith, agreed.

“Our reputation means a lot to us,” he said. “The type of people that you’re talking about … We don’t tolerate it in the shelter. We just don’t.”

In previous conversations about relocating the shelter, neighbors have been worried that the shelter serves registered sex offenders. Kleimo responded by clarifying that these men are not serial pedophiles. Most of them were labeled an offender when they were young and had sex with an underage girl, she said.

“These are not men with a sustained problem with regard to their sexual behavior or proclivities,” she said.

She said that no one, in the shelter’s history of serving 3,000 men, has committed a sex-related crime. Most rescidivism — which she said hovers at 5% — is due to violations of probation.

The shelter's role in Dover

The effort to relocate Dover Interfaith has been in the works for more than a year. In early January, the shelter joined the community in a town hall to discuss potentially moving to Walker Road, but several neighbors fervently opposed.

The search started after the Downtown Dover Partnership, which owns the shelter’s current building at 684 Forest St., decided to end the shelter’s lease by December 2021.

Now that Dover Interfaith has identified a building, they must receive rezoning approval from city council and then apply for a building permit.

In the meantime, the nonprofit continues to fundraise and welcomes sponsorships.

“We’re not there yet in terms of the funds that we need,” Kleimo said. “We have arranged for the purchase of the building but not all the funds for its renovation.”

The move into the 19,000-square-foot building would more than double the space the shelter has now. Compared to the 34 beds at Forest Street, Kleimo said the new building can fit 40 beds in the shelter area, 18 additional beds for affordable housing, a resource center and office space to fit up to nine staff members.

The property owner plans to stay and lease office space, and other office space will be available to help increase Dover Interfaith’s income.