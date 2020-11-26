Shop at any small business in Dover Nov. 27-29 for a chance to win $100

In a year that hit small businesses hard, the Downtown Dover Partnership knew that this holiday season called for something special.

Starting Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29, anyone who shops at a small business within the Dover city limits will have a chance to win a $100 American Express gift card.

Typically only offered among downtown merchants, the Downtown Dover Partnership is joining with Mayor Robin Christiansen and the city council to expand the promotion citywide and increase the number of gift cards to six.

Here’s how it works. Whether you purchase in the brick-and-mortar store or online, keep the receipt and email a photo or a screenshot of it to info@downtowndoverpartnership.com.

For each purchase you make, you will be entered for a chance to win a gift card, so make sure to send all receipts from purchases Friday through Sunday. But, keep in mind, this is for small businesses only — any receipt for a large chain store or corporation will be denied.

For more details on how to enter, visit Downtown Dover Partnership’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DowntownDover. The nonprofit will also announce the winners in a random drawing on Facebook Live Monday, Nov. 30.

Following increased restrictions from the governor’s office and not knowing how the pandemic will affect businesses this winter, Tina Bradbury, economic development and operations manager for the partnership, urged people to shop and dine local.

"This weekend, and all of the weekends leading up to the holidays, please support your local small businesses now more than ever,” Bradbury said.

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, the Downtown Dover Partnership will have a table set up outside its office on the corner of Loockerman and Bradford Streets. Staff will be there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and the first 100 people can pick up an American Express shopping bag.

People can purchase “Dover Strong” T-shirts or hand in their receipts during that time. The partnership will also feature small businesses on Facebook Live throughout the day.

Bradbury encouraged people to call the shops to confirm hours or order items if they do not feel comfortable going into the store.

“You’ll be surprised that a local small business will go out of their way to make that sale,” she said.