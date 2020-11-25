Small boutique owner feeling ‘motivated’ and ‘optimistic’ this winter

This Dover boutique may be just as well known for its casual and high-quality fashions as it is for its “security cat” named Larry, who happens to have more than 8,000 followers on Instagram.

BLUvintage has grown since opening in downtown Dover, 150 S. Governors Ave., more than three years ago, but the pandemic has thrown many challenges its way.

Even with Larry the Security Cat’s social media presence — showing how he went from a “vicious stray” to the friendly mascot for a small business — Theresa Owens, owner of BLUvintage, was just working to improve the boutique’s website when the coronavirus arrived.

She said she quickly realized the importance of expanding online.

“It’s made me see all the other opportunities I need to evolve in as a business,” she said.

Forced to cut back on expenses, Owens no longer has employees and runs everything from social media to store renovations to the cash register on her own, with only Larry by her side.

“We have good days and bad days, but overall I've done nothing but push through it and try to get through,” she said.

In July, Owens carried out an existing plan and opened a second location at the beach in Lewes. That store is open seven days a week 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Dover store hours were reduced to Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

She said she has been humbled by the amount of people who have come to her boutique purposefully trying to support local businesses during this time.

“I feel like not only did I get new customers, but people were seeking me out to support small businesses,” she said.

Over Black Friday, Nov. 27, and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, BLUvintage in Dover will offer big sales and buy-one-get-one-free on select items.

The website, shopbluvintage.com, has relaunched with updated information and products, and online payment options and curbside pick-up are available.

The boutique will release its own T-Shirt and sweatshirt line this winter, and Owens plans to expand into men’s clothing over the summer.

She said she is remaining “very motivated and very optimistic.”

“We’re growing. Even through tough times, we’re growing,” she said.

For more, visit BLUvintage on Facebook and Instagram or call 302-531-7684.