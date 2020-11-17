Want to help a family in need? Kent County Public Safety hosts food drive in Dover Nov. 17

The Kent County Department of Public Safety is hosting its Thanksgiving food drive at the Redner's on Forrest Avenue (Route 8) in Dover Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the pandemic, more people have been in need, and Kent County is hoping to help the Food Bank of Delaware create Thanksgiving boxes for those families.

Items needed include: canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, evaporated milk or shelf-stable milk, canned pumpkin, canned fruit juice, corn muffin mix, mashed potatoes and gravy.

Any other non-perishable item will be appreciated, as well. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

This is the 9th year that the Kent County Department of Public Safety hosted this food drive. Last year, they collected 1,763 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware.