Search continues for missing Dover woman

Delaware News Desk

A Dover woman has been missing since Nov. 9, and the Delaware State Police issued a Gold Alert last week.

Kay Kesterson Smith, 47, was last seen around 6 p.m, and there is concern for her safety and well-being, police said.

She is described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 113 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket, gray tennis shoes and carrying a brown bag. She is not driving a car, police said.

Kesterson Smith grew up in Dover and has been recently living with her parents near Woodside.

Anyone with information can call Det. T. Ford at 302-698-8569. Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES) starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.