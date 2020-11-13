Kent County library plans to reopen its building for first time during COVID-19 pandemic

Delaware News Desk

Kent County Public Library is reopening its doors to the public Monday, Nov. 16 on a limited basis by appointment only.

The library is located at 497 S. Red Haven Lane, a Dover address between Camden and Woodside on the east side of U.S. Route 13.

Library hours will be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Patrons must call the library to schedule an appointment to browse its collections, check-out materials or use the computers.

Appointments will be 45-minute sessions during the 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. hours. The 9 a.m. hour is reserved for seniors and immunocompromised visitors.

The time between each group of guests is used to sanitize and clean hardware and surfaces in preparation for the next set of visitors. No walk-in or same day appointments are permitted.

Families are limited to two visits per week with up to two family members per visit. Computers must be reserved in advance since social distancing has reduced the number of workstations available.

Limited curbside pickup will continue by appointment through the end of November.

DOVER LIBRARY:Dover council approves library reopening amid ongoing loitering, COVID-19 concerns

Visitors must wear a face covering and pass a simple screening that includes a temperature check. Guests must also agree to a waiver acknowledging that they assume the risk of using the library and are encouraged to use the hand sanitizing units installed throughout the building. State mandates for physical distancing will be observed.

The staff of Kent County Public Library is eager to resume in-person services, but acknowledge that changes to schedules and services are driven by state mandates and public health and safety concerns.

The meeting room is still closed, hybrid programming is in place and the library is not accepting donations of books or movies at this time.

Call 302-744-1919 to schedule an appointment to visit the library.