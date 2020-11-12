Expect sirens, gate closures at Dover AFB due to emergency response exercise next week

Delaware News Desk

Community members who live or travel near Dover Air Force Base can expect limited access to the base and an increased amount of sirens and emergency vehicles during an emergency response exercise Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

The base-wide exercise will involve 24-hour operations and consist of an array of scenarios to test the base’s emergency response capabilities, satisfying multiple annual requirements.

People can expect gate closures and delays as force protection conditions fluctuate and buildings on base have limited access and services.

For more information, call 302-677-3372, or visit the Dover AFB Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DoverAirForceBase.