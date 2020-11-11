A very Camden-Wyoming Christmas: How holiday lights could bring healing to these neighboring towns

There’s nothing quite like some holiday cheer to bring people together.

In a gesture of unity and small-town pride, Camden and Wyoming – two towns southwest of Dover – are joining together for a holiday lights contest throughout November and December.

The towns share a fire company and are often referenced as a hyphenated pair, but like siblings that don’t always get along, some angst or tension has been brewing for many years, according to the towns' leadership.

Wyoming Mayor Steve Bilbrough said the Hatfield-McCoy-style feud may date back to the towns' beginnings.

"The two towns have never worked collaboratively, and now [we will] kind of come together as one for an event for both of our communities, and those that surround our community, as well," Bilbrough said.

"It’s a step in the right direction, and maybe that relationship can be improved," he said.

Jason Stewart, Camden’s new town manager, said addressing the towns' relationship was a priority.

“When I came into this position, I wanted to kind of heal that or fix that the best that I could," he said.

Another recent hire, Michael Wooleyhand, joined Wyoming as the town financial clerk and office manager in August after living in the town for about 13 years. He said there has been a historic animosity between the towns that doesn't seem to make sense.

“It’s always just kind of baffled me a little bit [with] the towns being next door to each other,” he said.

With new mayors starting this spring, Camden Mayor Tracy Torres and Wyoming Mayor Steve Bilbrough joined Stewart and Wooleyhand in a meeting where they agreed to make a change.

Since Torres owns a business in Wyoming, she said she has noticed how Wyoming has a dedicated downtown-like area to hold events and bring people together.

"I would love to have that more of a hometown feel that I get when I’m in Wyoming," she said.

While Camden may have more businesses and people, she said it would benefit from a partnership with their even smaller neighbor. While the meeting was not intended to organize an event, Torres said she and Bilbrough are both community-oriented, and ideas started to fly.

In a year when many large community events – including Wyoming’s popular peach festival – were canceled, the towns decided to find a safe way to celebrate the holiday season together.

"I thought that Christmas time is the perfect opportunity," Bilbrough said.

And from there, the first Camden-Wyoming Holiday Lights Contest was born.

How contest works

Any resident or business owner in Camden or Wyoming can register between now and Nov. 30.

REGISTER: Residents and businesses only — register here.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, each town will post a map that includes all the participants and a link for voting on its website. The public can print out and follow the map to view all the holiday light displays.

Voting will be available through Friday, Dec. 13, and people will choose their favorite display in Camden, Wyoming, and one overall winner between the two towns.

The overall winner will receive a whimsical trophy and a prize basket, which features items donated by small businesses in the towns.

Sparking a friendly competition, the trophy will sit in the town hall of the winning resident until the contest starts again next year. Stewart and Wooleyhand said they hope to continue the tradition and expand upon it as coronavirus restrictions subside, including a potential combined holiday parade next year.

Both mayors said they envision more community events where the towns work together in the future.

"I think it will be a good thing for both towns if we every get done with COVID," Torres said. "I can’t see it not being a good thing."