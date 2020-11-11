Kent County community dedicates new memorial, celebrates veterans in special ceremony

Veterans are at the heart of this Kent County community.

With more than 60 veterans living in Champions' Club – a 55+ community in Magnolia – some residents decided they wanted to do something special to show support for the living and past veterans.

This Veterans Day, the community hosted a ceremony to recognize all veterans and dedicated a new memorial outside the clubhouse.

Residents – many decked out in red, white and blue – brought lawn chairs and listened to speakers from the McKee Group, the Champions' Club Veterans Group, Kent County Levy Court and the Delaware Office of Veterans Services.

Caesar Rodney High School's JROTC presented the colors during the national anthem and pledge of allegiance.

The idea for the memorial came from the Champions' Club Veterans Group, which formed a subcommittee to make it a reality. The members decided to name the memorial after Frank A. McKee, who was a World War II veteran and founder of The McKee Group, the company that built Champions' Club.

Dennis Rozumalski, a member of that subcommittee, said it was an opportunity to recognize McKee and his company that has continuously supported veterans.

"The military is always taking care of our own, but to have people outside of the military recognize what veterans have done, is huge," Rozumalski said.