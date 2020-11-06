Need to get started on holiday shopping? This Dover church will host a craft fair Saturday
Delaware News Desk
First Baptist Church of Dover, 301 Walker Road, is hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church invites the community to check out the unique, handmade and brand items the crafters and vendors offer.
People can get a head start on their holiday gift lists by supporting local crafters and small businesses in this outdoor event.
COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. All participants and shoppers must wear a mask.