Need to get started on holiday shopping? This Dover church will host a craft fair Saturday

Delaware News Desk

First Baptist Church of Dover, 301 Walker Road, is hosting a Craft and Vendor Fair Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church invites the community to check out the unique, handmade and brand items the crafters and vendors offer.

People can get a head start on their holiday gift lists by supporting local crafters and small businesses in this outdoor event.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. All participants and shoppers must wear a mask.