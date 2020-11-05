SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dover city offices closed temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19

Emily Lytle
Dover Post

City of Dover offices have closed temporarily after a few internal employees and their family members tested positive for COVID-19, said Kay Sass, the city's emergency management coordinator.

“In order to prevent ... not being able to continue offering all of our services to our constituents, we are being proactive by staggering staff, having a company come in to mist all surfaces, and [limiting] any additional exposure," Sass said in a written statement Thursday.

While city offices are closed to the public to limit exposure, business will continue via email and phone. The drive-thru services at 5 E. Reed St. will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

File photo of City Hall in Dover.

Sass said they hope to reopen the buildings within the next few weeks, but Sass directed residents to Facebook and the City of Dover website for the most recent updates. Any other changes in service will be listed there.

City contact information

City Manager’s Office

  • citymanagers@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7005

City Clerk’s Office

  • cityclerk@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7008

Code Enforcement

  • PlanningandInspections@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7010

Fire Department

  • Call dispatch at number provided
  • 302-736-7168

Fire Marshal

  • cityofdoverfmo@dover.de.us

Mayor's Office

  • mayorsoffice@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7004

Non-Emergency Police

  • Call police non-emergency number
  • 302-736-7111

Park and Recreation

  • parks@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7050

Planning Department

  • compplan@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7196

Business Licenses and Permits

  • permitsandlicenses@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7010

Public Works & Water Waste Water

  • pw@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7025

Procurement

  • warehouse@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7047

Tax Office

  • taxassesors@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7022

Utility Payment Questions

  • ebilling@dover.de.us
  • 302-736-7035

For utility emergencies, electric, water, wastewater, call dispatch at (302) 736-7086. This number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.