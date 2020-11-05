Dover city offices closed temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19
City of Dover offices have closed temporarily after a few internal employees and their family members tested positive for COVID-19, said Kay Sass, the city's emergency management coordinator.
“In order to prevent ... not being able to continue offering all of our services to our constituents, we are being proactive by staggering staff, having a company come in to mist all surfaces, and [limiting] any additional exposure," Sass said in a written statement Thursday.
While city offices are closed to the public to limit exposure, business will continue via email and phone. The drive-thru services at 5 E. Reed St. will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sass said they hope to reopen the buildings within the next few weeks, but Sass directed residents to Facebook and the City of Dover website for the most recent updates. Any other changes in service will be listed there.
City contact information
City Manager’s Office
- citymanagers@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7005
City Clerk’s Office
- cityclerk@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7008
Code Enforcement
- PlanningandInspections@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7010
Fire Department
- Call dispatch at number provided
- 302-736-7168
Fire Marshal
- cityofdoverfmo@dover.de.us
Mayor's Office
- mayorsoffice@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7004
Non-Emergency Police
- Call police non-emergency number
- 302-736-7111
Park and Recreation
- parks@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7050
Planning Department
- compplan@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7196
Business Licenses and Permits
- permitsandlicenses@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7010
Public Works & Water Waste Water
- pw@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7025
Procurement
- warehouse@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7047
Tax Office
- taxassesors@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7022
Utility Payment Questions
- ebilling@dover.de.us
- 302-736-7035
For utility emergencies, electric, water, wastewater, call dispatch at (302) 736-7086. This number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.