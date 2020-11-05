Dover city offices closed temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19

City of Dover offices have closed temporarily after a few internal employees and their family members tested positive for COVID-19, said Kay Sass, the city's emergency management coordinator.

“In order to prevent ... not being able to continue offering all of our services to our constituents, we are being proactive by staggering staff, having a company come in to mist all surfaces, and [limiting] any additional exposure," Sass said in a written statement Thursday.

While city offices are closed to the public to limit exposure, business will continue via email and phone. The drive-thru services at 5 E. Reed St. will remain open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sass said they hope to reopen the buildings within the next few weeks, but Sass directed residents to Facebook and the City of Dover website for the most recent updates. Any other changes in service will be listed there.

City contact information

City Manager’s Office

citymanagers@dover.de.us

302-736-7005

City Clerk’s Office

cityclerk@dover.de.us

302-736-7008

Code Enforcement

PlanningandInspections@dover.de.us

302-736-7010

Fire Department

Call dispatch at number provided

302-736-7168

Fire Marshal

cityofdoverfmo@dover.de.us

Mayor's Office

mayorsoffice@dover.de.us

302-736-7004

Non-Emergency Police

Call police non-emergency number

302-736-7111

Park and Recreation

parks@dover.de.us

302-736-7050

Planning Department

compplan@dover.de.us

302-736-7196

Business Licenses and Permits

permitsandlicenses@dover.de.us

302-736-7010

Public Works & Water Waste Water

pw@dover.de.us

302-736-7025

Procurement

warehouse@dover.de.us

302-736-7047

Tax Office

taxassesors@dover.de.us

302-736-7022

Utility Payment Questions

ebilling@dover.de.us

302-736-7035

For utility emergencies, electric, water, wastewater, call dispatch at (302) 736-7086. This number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.