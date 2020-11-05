Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity to reopen after staff members test negative to COVID-19

Delaware News Desk

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity will reopen starting Monday, Nov. 9 after all staff members were tested for COVID-19 and received negative results.

This comes after the ReStore building was closed and the volunteer program was temporarily suspended Nov. 3 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The ReStore has been sanitized properly and is safe to resume normal operations starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, the organization said in a press release. It will be open for in-store shopping and will be accepting donations.

The construction volunteer programs will also resume Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A fundraiser planned for Saturday, Nov. 7 was postponed until further notice. Staff members have reached out to those attending the Virtual Chair-ity Ball, which includes live and silent auctions. All tickets will be honored at the new date to be announced soon.

For more, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org.