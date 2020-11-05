SUBSCRIBE NOW

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity to reopen after staff members test negative to COVID-19

Delaware News Desk

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity will reopen starting Monday, Nov. 9 after all staff members were tested for COVID-19 and received negative results.  

This comes after the ReStore building was closed and the volunteer program was temporarily suspended Nov. 3 due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The ReStore has been sanitized properly and is safe to resume normal operations starting Tuesday, Nov. 10, the organization said in a press release. It will be open for in-store shopping and will be accepting donations. 

The construction volunteer programs will also resume Tuesday, Nov. 10. 

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity staff, volunteers, representatives from NCALL and Beracah Homes, Mayor Robin Christiansen and Councilmen Fred Neil celebrate a groundbreaking before the pandemic.

A fundraiser planned for Saturday, Nov. 7 was postponed until further notice. Staff members have reached out to those attending the Virtual Chair-ity Ball, which includes live and silent auctions. All tickets will be honored at the new date to be announced soon.

For more, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org.