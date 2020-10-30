Dover food pantry to give away over 1,200 turkeys this Halloween

Delaware News Desk

Need a turkey for this Thanksgiving?

Tracy Palmer Ministries, a nonprofit organization in Dover, is hosting a pop-up turkey giveaway Saturday, Oct. 31 at noon.

It will be at the organization's new food pantry at 301 Cassidy Drive, Suite B, which is off Lafferty Lane south of the old Blue Hen Mall. Organizers recommend people type "Cassidy Lane" if using a GPS.

They will have 1,260 turkeys to give away.

For more, email Tracy Palmer at info.tpministries@gmail.com.