Rehab hospital celebrates 'healthcare heroes' and their patients getting stronger during COVID-19

In a year unlike any other, a little rain wasn’t going to stop this group of healthcare workers from celebrating their patients’ victories.

Marking its second fall festival since opening in February 2019, PAM Rehabilitation Hospital of Dover hosted a car parade Thursday to recognize the patients who have gained independence after working with PAM staff.

While the hugs had to be imaginary and high-fives socially distant, Outpatient Program Director Tiffani Taylor said the staff wanted to make sure they could still lift spirits despite COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s important to celebrate the victories of people who come here and graduate from the program and are able to safely go back into the community and continue living their independent lives,” Taylor said.

As a post-acute medical center, PAM helps patients recover after being discharged from a hospital. Since many of the patients have been through significant challenges – from traumatic brain injuries to strokes to Parkinson’s disease – they often build strong bonds with their nurses and therapists.

This year, staff stood outside the building and held signs thanking and cheering on patients as they drove by. Others handed out bags with treats and educational resources from the Delaware Brain Injury Association and Veterans Affairs.

CEO Ted Werner said the whole festival revolved around thankfulness, and it was equally important to highlight the work the staff has done throughout the pandemic.

“As so many folks have seen, our healthcare heroes here have just worked tirelessly and they have worked long hours,” Werner said.

This festival gave PAM, the patients and their families an opportunity to express that appreciation.

“It’s really important for our staff to be able to say, ‘We’re here, we’re standing and we’re proud of being a difference maker in the community,’” he said.

While PAM does not accept patients who test positive for COVID-19, Werner said many come to rebuild strength and recover after contracting the virus. Even more people need support after delaying surgeries that were deemed elective back in the spring, which has increased numbers at the outpatient clinic.

“We have a lot of patients that have been weakened and [need] additional rehabilitation to get back to the things that they do in their life and their home,” Werner said.

Since part of the outpatient clinic specializes in brain injury, it was fitting to top off the celebration Thursday with a donation to the Brain Injury Association of Delaware. The staff members all contributed for a total of nearly $300, which Werner presented to the organization’s President Tammy Clifton.