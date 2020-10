Delaware News Desk

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and First State Community Action Agency will host a free “Trunk or Treat” drive-thru event Friday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Festivities will include candy, games, prizes and a costume parade in the parking lot of the Blue Hen Mall, 655 S. Bay Road, Dover.

Social distancing and masks are required.