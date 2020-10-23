Food distributions at Camden, Harrington churches this Saturday

Delaware News Desk

A drive-thru food distribution is happening at two Kent County locations Saturday, Oct. 24 as part of the national “Farmers to Families” program

Food boxes with fresh produce, dairy items and meat will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., or as supplies last. The sites are:

Faith Community Church, 2240 S. Dupont Highway, Camden

300 Church, 111 E. Liberty St., Harrington

The food distribution is a partnership between the USDA, Vincent Farms, LOVE INC. and The Bridge (88.7 FM).

Anyone is welcome, and recipients must have a form of identification. Families of five or more may receive two boxes of food. Cars with IDs certifying more than one household can receive more than one box.

The event will be contactless. Recipients will stay in their car and volunteers will load the boxes into their vehicles. There is no charge and no proof of need.

For food pantries wishing to pick up bulk orders, contact Ben Sorrells (ben@887thebridge.com) at The Bridge. Those boxes may be picked up between 8:05 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.