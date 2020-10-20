Delaware family's relaxing evening shattered when fiery car slams into the house

Five kids on skateboards and scooters zipped down the sidewalk Monday afternoon, quietly laughing and chattering as they headed toward the Family Dollar store on Front Street in Frederica.

Behind them stood a charred house – the siding dripped off, the front porch was gutted. The smell of smoke still hung in the air.

The house belongs to the Martz family who have lived there for almost 16 years. All six people inside the home survived the fire, which started after a car involved in a high-speed police chase slammed through their front porch about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Samuel Martz III and his wife, Elaynna Martz, stood in their front yard when the five kids on skateboards came back down the sidewalk. They stopped and handed Samuel a couple grocery bags stuffed with toiletries and other necessities from the store.

Samuel’s eyes glossed over and his voice caught in his throat after seeing the kids’ kindness. Elaynna said this is just another example of how much the community has shown an outpouring of love and support for them.

“When you go through life not knowing how many friends you truly have, you see how much love there is in a community of people,” she said. “And you see how much love there is for each other, human compassion for each other. In a time that’s so hard for so many people, [it is important] to understand that there’s still that out there.”

The street was mostly quiet Monday, but neighbors slowed as they drove by to shout encouraging words out the window. Others dropped off bags of extra clothing and groceries.

As the family waited for the insurance officers to arrive, they often kept their eyes fixed on the burnt house.

“I just keep reliving it, man,” Samuel Martz told a neighbor.

'That sound'

The Martz family had just returned from a brief vacation Sunday and was settling in for the night.

Samuel and Elaynna Martz have three children: 18-year-old Garrett, 12-year-old Isabella, and 10-year-old Gracie. They were all headed to bed, preparing for the next day of virtual learning.

Elaynna’s brother, Jason Garton, was also staying with them. A veteran living in Virginia, Garton had recently lost his job and was recovering from an earlier car accident. Elaynna and Samuel Martz said they helped him find work and get back on his feet.

Garton had said goodnight and went to sleep on the couch in the front room.

Samuel Martz had just sat down in his chair near the window and kicked his feet up.

“All of a sudden I heard a boom, like a big crash, and I saw flames immediately,” Samuel Martz said.

Elaynna said she was with her youngest daughter in her bedroom when they heard “the most horrific crash we ever heard," she said. The whole house shook, and she said it sounded like the combination of a freight train and an earthquake, with glass shattering.

“That sound I’ll never get out of my head,” she said.

She grabbed her daughter and their nearby dog. Her other children came from their rooms, and they all headed for the side door. For a split second, she turned to look toward the front of the house and flames were already over their heads, spreading into the living room.

“We looked and my brother was hanging upside down with what was left of the couch that he was sitting on, and flames were just coming up all over the place,” she said.

She and her husband yelled at Garton to get out.

When she turned back, she and her children discovered that the deadbolt on the side door had jammed when the house shook.

“Our son, at that time, had used an incredible amount of strength, [and] ripped the door open to save his sisters,” she said.

He tore the door off the frame, and the rest of the family spilled into the yard.

Samuel jumped out the window and made sure his family was OK. That’s when he said he saw that his brother-in-law had made it out.

“He was already out and walking down the street. He was walking. Walking,” he said, a tone of incredulity in his voice. “He didn't know where he was, but he was walking.”

Garton was taken to Christiana Hospital, and his sister said he is doing well and will likely need reconstructive surgery.

“We don’t know who pulled him out, but by the grace of God he is alive, and it’s a miracle,” she said.

Everyone, including the two dogs, made it out safely, though their three guinea pigs died in the fire. The family only saved the clothes on their backs.

Telford Rager, who said he has lived across the street from the Martz's for the past 12 years and in Frederica since 1961, came outside after hearing a loud bang.

"I had to kind of cover my eyes, the heat was that intense," Rager said, noting that he had never seen a fire start so fast in his life.

"I thought they were gone," he said. "I don’t know how they got out of there"

The car chase

When Elaynna got out of the house, the mother said she immediately noticed a car and emergency lights.

Harrington Police Department later reported that a 19-year-old man from Millsboro was fleeing from police after driving more than 100 mph on South Dupont Highway (Route 13) near the Harrington Raceway and Casino.

After a Felton police officer deployed stop sticks and flattened the driver’s tires, he continued on toward Frederica and drove recklessly without headlights, police said. He eventually crashed into the Martz home, causing his car and the house to catch on fire.

Police said the driver, 19-year-old Michael A. Robinson, was arrested and charged with second degree assault, eight counts of reckless endangering, disregarding a police officer signal, vehicular assault (first degree), vehicular assault (third degree) and several other traffic violations.

He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution after failing to post $16,605 secured bond. Two other women who were in the car with him were not charged and were treated for injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police said anyone with information can call Harrington Police Department at (302) 398-4493.

A trend of car crashes

Elaynna Martz said this is the third car to crash in their front yard.

The first time, a car flipped over and missed the house by about a foot, taking out a tree, she said. The second time, a stolen Suburban crashed into a telephone pole on their property.

“We’ve always had an issue with speeding through this town,” she said. “Many parents feel the same way in this area, and they’re always concerned about the speeding through here.”

She explained that many people cut through Frederica as a shortcut from Route 1.

While she said she will miss her neighbors, the history of crashes and speeding is one reason the Martz family will likely rebuild somewhere new.

The couple moved into the home on Front Street when they were 19 years old, a new baby in their arms.

Samuel and Elaynne grew up together – from the moment Samuel stuck chewing gum in Elaynna’s hair to their wedding day, as Samuel put it. There is a lot of history in the house, he said, a lot of memories.

Lynn Richreardon and her husband walked up to the house Monday afternoon and embraced the Martzs.

Richreardon said she had lived in that same house for 28 years. It’s where her children were raised and where one of her sons died. Her sister called her around 1 a.m., saying that she saw her old house on fire on Facebook.

“It’s so hard to look at it,” Richreardon told Elaynna Martz.

The two women talked about the marks left on the house, including important dates engraved on the bricks, Richreardon’s children’s handprints on the sidewalk and the two families’ initials written on the garage and back patio.

Still, Elaynna said, “This is a house."

"A home is wherever me and my family are," she said. "And we will come back from this.”

She and her husband thanked the firefighters, police officers and other first responders, some of whom even tried to save her family photos.

How to help

The Frederica Senior Center will host a benefit dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. There will be music, a silent auction, raffles, 50/50 and more.

Tickets for the dine-in or take-out spaghetti dinner are $10, and all proceeds will go toward the Martz family. For more information, call (302) 335-4555.

Locals can stay tuned for a community organizing meeting at the fire hall next week.