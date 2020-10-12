Emergency responders to conduct training exercise at Dover City Hall this Wednesday

Delaware News Desk

People who live and work around downtown Dover may notice emergency vehicles and first responders in the area of City Hall Wednesday, Oct. 14. Dover police said the department will be participating in an emergency response exercise, and the public should not be alarmed.

The exercise is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. and is expected to end by 10 a.m. Emergency equipment and personnel will be in the area of 15 Loockerman Plaza but should not affect traffic flow, police said.

These exercises are designed to test the capabilities of the Dover Police Department and other agencies in the event of a true emergency. It allows participants to learn more about the resources that each agency and participant can provide in an emergency and discuss ways to improve responses to such incidents.

Anyone with questions or concerns, can call 302-736-7130.