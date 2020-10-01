Painters, musicians highlighted in downtown Dover this Friday

Delaware News Desk

Art and jazz will come together Friday, Oct. 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., as musicians play and visual artists exhibit artwork of downtown Dover.

Painters have been set up around downtown since Wednesday painting outdoors, or “en plein aire.” During Friday’s “Paint Dover!” outdoor exhibit, the local four-piece band The Fig Tree will bring their lively jazz fusion style as people take in the artwork spaced out on Loockerman Street between State Street and South Governors Avenue.

The Fig Tree is led by Luis Figueroa, a student at the University of Delaware. He explained that the name of the band was inspired by his last name, but over time it has evolved to include a more spiritual depth, since he said he and his band members come from backgrounds and families that are all part of one big family tree rooted in Christianity. Other band members include brothers Elijah, Jeremiah and Joshua August. Elijah and Jeremiah are students at Delaware State University and Josh attends University of Maryland in Baltimore County.

The band has played at recent First Fridays, and the Downtown Dover Partnership highlights The Fig Tree as a “must-see” for people of all ages.

Beyond the “Paint Dover!” exhibit, a mini-mural exhibit will market the collaborative efforts of Wesley College, Delaware State University and NCALL/Restoring Central Dover: a cooperative garden that grows veggies for the community and flowers for pollinators, offers workshops for kids and adults and helps local residents start gardens of their own.

Other activities will include free sidewalk painting for children within the art exhibition blocks and “sidewalk strolling” to shop and view downtown merchant windows as merchants have again come together to decorate for the fall window contest in an Arts & Harvest theme.

The community is invited to participate in a People’s Choice award for both the window displays and their favorite pieces of art by “Paint Dover!” artists that will be inside shops and windows Oct. 6-20. Other awards will be granted and displayed on artwork Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. All artwork will be available for purchase.

Paint Dover! is a second-year event and is in conjunction with monthly First Fridays in downtown Dover. It is part of the 2020 Big Draw Festival Delaware, during which numerous activities and classes suitable for artists and non-artists, families and kids, will be offered throughout the state. The festival happens internationally in over 25 countries and involves more than 500,000 people.

Paint Dover! is produced by Downtown Dover Partnership and Main Street Dover and is partially funded by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

All activities will be held rain or shine. For more, visit Tinyurl.com/DoverArt. Or, contact Diane Laird at Diane@DowntownDoverPartnership.com, or call 302-678-2940.

