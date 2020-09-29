Camden-Wyoming woman charged with animal cruelty after 184 pets found at home

Delaware News Desk

A 65-year-old Camden-Wyoming woman was arrested Sept. 23 in connection to an animal cruelty case in which 184 animals were seized from a Camden home, according to a Department of Health and Social Services press release.

Officers from the Division of Public Health Office of Animal Welfare arrested Linda Favre, and she was arraigned on 19 charges, including animal cruelty. She was released on her own recognizance pending a court hearing with the condition that she may not own or possess any animals until the case outcome is determined.

The arrest comes after a case of animal cruelty was discovered last week by the Office of Animal Welfare’s Delaware Animal Services unit, which enforces statewide animal control and cruelty laws, according to the press release.

Acting on a tip, officers responded to investigate, executing a search warrant to enter the property where officers found 182 cats and one dog living in what the press release described as deplorable conditions. One dead cat was also removed from the residence. Two other cats have subsequently died.

The animals were taken into custody by Brandywine Valley SPCA, the state’s contracted shelter provider, where they received clean housing, food and medical care. Many cats suffered from conditions associated with neglect, such as malnourishment, skin issues from flea infestation and upper respiratory infections.

This is the largest animal cruelty case OAW has handled since taking over animal cruelty enforcement at the state level in 2016, and it is one of the largest in state history, DHSS said.

“The conditions these animals were subjected to were horrid,” said DAS Chief Mark Tobin. “No animal should live like that, and unfortunately, three cats lost their lives as a result. We are grateful that this was reported so that action could be taken. We feel good knowing the animals are in good hands, and will not suffer any longer.”

According to BVSPCA, one dog and 118 cats have been placed for adoption or transferred to another shelter or rescue organization’s adoption program. Sixty-one cats remain available for adoption across the four BVSPCA campuses.

“If you’re considering adoption, I encourage you to visit a BVSPCA shelter near you,” said OAW Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi. “You can make a huge difference in the life of a cat that was once so neglected.”

The public is reminded to report animal cruelty to Delaware Animal Services at 302-255-4646.