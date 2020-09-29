Kent County tax office extends hours for Sept. 30 deadline

Delaware News Desk

The Kent County tax office will extend its hours Wednesday, Sept. 30, to help property owners meet the tax deadline.

Hours of operation will be from 8 a.m until 7 p.m. The county warns property owners that if they wait until Sept. 30, there may be longer wait times in the lobby.

Payments can still be made in person or by using one of the drop boxes. To avoid long lines that could compromise social distancing orders, and penalties, the county asks people who are paying in person to be aware of their timing.