Two new solar projects to provide energy to Dover

Delaware News Desk

By 2022, Dover plans to deliver more solar energy to residents. The city and Freepoint Solar, a leading solar developer in the Eastern U.S., announced Sept. 11 that they have entered into two long-term power purchase agreements.

Freepoint Solar will supply the city with solar energy from two projects, one in Harrington and one in Townsend. The two solar projects will provide 50 MW of power to Dover once completed. For reference, the city has two electric plants with a total capacity of 145 MW and it purchases 10 MW of solar energy from Dover Sun Park.

Freepoint Solar was selected following a competitive process, in which the winning bidders committed to provide energy to the city at rates below a megawatt hour target unanimously approved by Dover City Council in August 2018.

Donna Mitchell, city manager for Dover, said the city is excited to be a leader in the state’s effort to use increasing amounts of solar energy.

“These contracts will provide our customers with affordable, clean and locally generated energy for the next twenty-five years,” Mitchell said. “Freepoint Solar has been easy to work with. We look forward to benefiting from this new relationship for many years to come, through competitive generation costs for the City of Dover, economic activity for local businesses and a better environmental footprint for our planet."

The two projects will total more than 120 MW and be the largest solar energy projects in the state, according to a city press release. The projects are projected to achieve commercial operation over the next two years.

Peter Ford, managing director for Freepoint Solar, commented on the projects. “The Raceway Project in Harrington and the Cedar Creek Project in Townsend represent the culmination of many years of work in the great State of Delaware,” Ford said. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Dover on these exciting projects and we look forward to bringing them to fruition.”

The Raceway Project delivers power into Kent County and received unanimous approval from the Kent County Levy Court in May. The Cedar Creek Project delivers power into New Castle County, which passed a solar ordinance in 2017 in support of expanding solar production in the county.

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, a strong advocate for the solar ordinance, said “the Cedar Creek Solar Project is yet another example of our county getting greener and creating economic opportunity. We’re excited for this important solar project and the potential for local businesses to benefit from renewable energy.” The Cedar Creek Project is working through its approval processes and plans to apply for permits later this year.