Hogs and Heroes hosts motorcycle ride to support nonprofit

A group of Delaware motorcyclists plan to rally support for families of fallen police officers in an inaugural ride throughout the state Sunday, Oct. 11.

The state chapter of Hogs and Heroes, a group of motorcyclists who support members of the military and first responders, is organizing the ride, which is planned to include a police escort.

Riders will either start in the north at Newark VFW Post 475 or south at the Dagsboro American Legion Post 24. Registration will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. on the day of the ride. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m.

Everyone will meet at the Dover Fraternal Order of Police Lodge on Kitts Hummock Road, south of Dover Air Force Base, where there will be vendors, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. The lodge will offer access to the building and drinks.

All funds raised that day will go toward Concerns of Police Survivors, or C.O.P.S., a nonprofit organization that provides resources to families and coworkers of police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Like many nonprofits, Hogs and Heroes has lost several fundraising opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why the national organization is pooling all its chapters to focus on supporting one cause: C.O.P.S.

John Greene, Hogs and Heroes state director, said the group wanted to bring this ride to Delaware for two reasons. For one, supporting families and friends of fallen officers lines up with Hogs and Heroes’ underlying mission. “The police officers, just like the military, they go out every day and risk their lives,” Greene said.

He said the second reason is to show support for all police officers during a time when the profession is facing heavy criticism due to a national spotlight on the treatment of Black Americans by police officers.

“[We want to] let these guys know, ‘hey, we’re here with you and not everyone’s against you and we support your back,’” he said.

How to register