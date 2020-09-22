Delaware's first lady recognizes child nutrition staff across the state
James Trower, supervisor of child nutrition, received the “First Chance” award for Capital School District.
First lady Tracey Quillen Carney and members of the End Childhood Hunger Task Force awarded “First Chance” awards to people across the state who helped to keep feeding children when school buildings closed in the spring due to COVID-19.
They announced the recipients Sept. 18. In Capital School District, James Trower, supervisor of child nutrition, was recognized.
With nearly 70 stops of meal deliveries and curbside pickup at several schools from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Trower, his staff and team have done an amazing job of providing nutritious food for children under 18 in the community, the district said in a press release.
The first lady said school-based food services represent the front line defense against childhood hunger. “When school buildings had to close, it took a wide range of teams – comprised of dedicated, creative, determined individuals – to devise and implement plans to continue to feed our kids,” she said. “We are so very grateful for their extraordinary work, which they are still doing, on behalf of the children of Delaware. We are proud to recognize these leaders and teams with First Chance awards for extraordinary service to Delaware’s children during the pandemic.”
All recipients
- Appoquinimink School District - Janice Vander Decker
- Boys & Girls Club of Delaware - Tony Windsor
- Brandywine School District, School Nutrition - Colleen Carter
- Caesar Rodney School District - Paul Rodgers
- Cape Henlopen School District - Cheryle Lord-Gordon
- Capital School District - James Trower
- Christina School District - Andrea Solge
- City of Wilmington, Department of Youth and Families, Food Service Program - Victoria Fuentes-Cox
- Colonial School District – A. Paula Angelucci
- Community Education Building PS #5 LLC - Havena Hollins
- Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware Division of Social Services - Mondel Powell
- Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware Division of Social Services (Pandemic-EBT Customer Service Team) - Maggie Smith, Carolyn Kincaid, and Marcella Spady
- Delaware Department of Transportation – Mike Rivera, Dan Sturgeon, Warren Ziegler, Butch Kelley, and Laura Brown
- Delaware National Guard – Captain Kevin Caneco, Army 1st Lt. James Willey, and Sgt. 1st Class Brian Turner
- Ezion Fair Community Academy – Reverend Dr. Christopher Curry
- Family Outreach Multipurpose Community Center Inc. - Stephanie Dukes
- Food Bank of Delaware - Sanjay Malik
- Harry K Foundation - Harry Keswani
- Indian River School District - Clifton Toomey
- Lake Forest School District - Jennifer Montano
- Laurel School District - Julie Gibbons
- Milford School District - Sharon Forrest
- Polytech School District - Carol Arrington
- Red Clay Consolidated School District - Jessica Terranova RD, LDN
- Seaford School District - William Mengel
- Smyrna School District - Roger Holt
- Tarbiyah School - Dr. Amna Latif
- The Little People Child Development Center - Janice Palmer
- Woodbridge School District - Joann Joseph
- YMCA of Delaware - Courtney Hoy