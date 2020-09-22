Delaware's first lady recognizes child nutrition staff across the state

Delaware News Desk

First lady Tracey Quillen Carney and members of the End Childhood Hunger Task Force awarded “First Chance” awards to people across the state who helped to keep feeding children when school buildings closed in the spring due to COVID-19.

They announced the recipients Sept. 18. In Capital School District, James Trower, supervisor of child nutrition, was recognized.

With nearly 70 stops of meal deliveries and curbside pickup at several schools from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., Trower, his staff and team have done an amazing job of providing nutritious food for children under 18 in the community, the district said in a press release.

The first lady said school-based food services represent the front line defense against childhood hunger. “When school buildings had to close, it took a wide range of teams – comprised of dedicated, creative, determined individuals – to devise and implement plans to continue to feed our kids,” she said. “We are so very grateful for their extraordinary work, which they are still doing, on behalf of the children of Delaware. We are proud to recognize these leaders and teams with First Chance awards for extraordinary service to Delaware’s children during the pandemic.”

All recipients