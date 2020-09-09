Family celebrates start of Habitat for Humanity home in Dover

Delaware News Desk

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity commemorated the beginning of the Johnson family home on South Queen Street in Dover with a wall-raising ceremony Sept. 2.

Michelle Johnson wrote in her biography for Habitat that she will become the first person in her immediate family to own a home. She said her acceptance into Habitat’s program was an answered prayer.

“When Habitat came to my home to tell me that I was approved, I can’t tell you the excitement that went through my body at that second!” Johnson wrote. “I didn’t know if I should cry, scream or shout! The look on my children’s faces was priceless when I told them that we would be moving in due time into a new home.”

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity said this wall-raising would not have been possible without the help of donors, sponsors and volunteers, especially during the pandemic.

The ceremony was held outside, and the organizers followed all CDC and government guidelines. It was also live streamed on Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity’s Facebook page.