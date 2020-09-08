Motorcyclist dies in crash near Magnolia

Delaware News Desk

UPDATE: Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 2:20 p.m.

State police identified the man who died as Keith Daniels, 50, of Magnolia.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle Sept. 7 around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Irish Hill Road and Lexington Mill Road near Magnolia.

Police determined that a 41-year-old woman from Magnolia was stopped in a 2015 Toyota Camry northbound on Lexington Mill Road at the intersection to Irish Hill Road. A 50-year-old Magnolia man was riding a 2017 Suzuki GSX motorcycle east on Irish Hill Road approaching the intersection.

The Camry attempted to turn west onto Irish Hill Road and pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The Suzuki tried to avoid the Camry, but lost control and struck the car’s driver side, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police are withholding his name while notifying family. The driver of the Camry was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

Irish Hill Road at Lexington Mill Road was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated and the roadway cleared.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Wheatley of the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit by calling 302-698-8518.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.

This is an edited police press release. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.