Wesley United Methodist Church resumes in-person worship

Delaware News Desk

Wesley United Methodist Church in downtown Dover will welcome a limited number of people back for in-person worship this Sunday, Sept. 6 at 9:45 am.

Pre-registration is required as attendance will be limited to 50 people at this time. People can register online at https://signup.com/go/GuTDyJx.

The church on the corner of State Street and Loockerman Street has been holding virtual services on Facebook and Zoom since gathering restrictions started in March. Those options will remain available.

For online worship or to learn more about other church activities, visit http://wesleyumc-dover.com, the church’s Facebook page, YouTube or call 302-678-9626, Monday through Friday.