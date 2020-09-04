Delmarva Veteran Builders to reveal a new look Sept. 21

Delaware News Desk

Delmarva Veteran Builders, a commercial construction firm dedicated to employing U.S. veterans, announced it will be launching a new tagline and campaign posters.

People who live and work around Dover can expect to see the new posters around the site of the new post office on Queen Street, one of Delmarva Veteran Builders’ biggest projects.

With almost a year in the making, DVB will be launching its new tagline through a series of professionally designed campaign posters. Inspired by “America’s Greatest Generation," Jenny Schroen, DVB’s graphic designer, created images which showcase the values and spirit of the company as it intertwines the attitude and mindset of veterans, the work ethic of the construction industry and the professionalism of each team member.

What’s the reason for the new tagline? DVB continues to challenge the status quo not only in the construction industry, but as a local company on Delmarva, and the team at DVB thought it was time their tagline matched their efforts. The tagline is set to launch Sept. 21, after the company celebrates Construction Appreciation Week Sept. 14-18.

To wrap up Construction Appreciation Week, Delmarva Veteran Builders will host a private launch party for their team. The marketing department has released teasers internally, and although the campaign features most DVB team members, they have not seen the finished products.

The Delmarva community can expect to see a much different landscape during morning commutes starting in late September, as the campaign posters will be heavily displayed on jobsites.

Chris Eccleston, DVB founder and president, confirmed his eagerness for the campaign launch.

“It is time for everyone to know what we have been up to. We view this campaign as a way to celebrate people, our team, our service to customers, and our resolve to help lead our community,” he said.

“We all have a story to tell, and we know stories pull us together, keep us going, and help us all see that light at the end of the tunnel. Hope and resilience are foundations of DVB and we know we have to do our part to share this message. I couldn’t be more excited to share this campaign with our friends and communities on Delmarva; we believe this truly captures the heart and spirit of our company.”