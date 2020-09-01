A bold look at female entrepreneurs: How an online shop is uplifting women in central Delaware

WHAT: Online Shopping in Real Life”: Twenty vendors will feature their products as people come to sip wine and shop. The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting at noon.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 19, noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Harvest Ridge Winery, 447 Westville Road, Marydel

After years of working as a wedding planner, Rachel Settle, a young entrepreneur from Smyrna, decided she wanted to do more for women in her community.

“I wanted to know more about their journeys than their weddings,” Settle said.

While she would often make party kits for engagements or bridal showers, she said her passion for creating products reignited after a fundraiser at her church. She started to make canvas art to help raise money for a girls’ home in West Africa, and on a whim, she put some of her art on her website.

That’s when she realized that she could take that same creativity and direct it toward uplifting women here in central Delaware. “It was really easy from there to basically make my entire focus on supporting females and supporting female entrepreneurs,” she said.

Since the latter half of 2019, Settle has been rebuilding her company, Bold Co. Girl. Through an online shop, she offers wholesale products to help female business owners, ranging from planners to stickers to jewelry and clothing. She describes her focus as “rad gear for bold women.”

Beyond the products, she guides new female entrepreneurs in what she calls “kick start sessions.” She connects them with the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce, state resources and other information on things like networking, social media planning and business licensing.

After watching some of these business owners find success or use her products to streamline their business, Settle said she has certainly had rewarding moments.

“[It makes] me so happy that I just went for it instead of worrying too much about if it would be the right thing at the right time or for the right person,” she said.

She continues to uplift women on her blog and Instagram. Each month, she features a female entrepreneur or a strong woman in her life, including a full interview with each one. While she said she misses networking out in the community, this platform has helped her feel connected with people during the pandemic.

“It proved to me that I didn’t have to be directly in front of people to make connections with them and really nurture a group, an audience,” she said. Another silver lining, sales hit record highs in March and April as she saw a big push toward buying online and local.

Settle will be celebrating Bold Co. Girl with the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon cutting at Harvest Ridge Winery Sept. 19. In the future, she said she hopes to continue networking and creating helpful products.

