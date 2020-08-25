Family accepts keys to their ‘dream’ home in Dover

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity hosted a dedication ceremony for the Castillo-Peralta Family home Aug. 7.

Rosa Castillo and Ramon Peralta have often thought about realizing the American dream of owning a house in the United States ever since they moved here from the Dominican Republic.

Back in October, a group of almost 50 volunteers from Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, Chesapeake Utilities and Polytech High School built and lifted the frame of the Castillo-Peralta home. Tears filled Castillo’s eyes.

“Yo me siento muy emocionada, lo que quiero llorar de emoción, pero muy feliz y agradecida a mi Dios. Ya tenemos un sueño realizado,” Rosa Castillo said, explaining that she was overflowing with emotion, crying with happiness and thanking God. She said they have seen a dream come true.

The Aug. 7 ceremony was outside the home on New Street. Habitat staff followed CDC and government guidelines, asking people to wear facial coverings and maintain proper social distancing.

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity also live streamed the ceremony on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cdhfh.

Habitat's next ceremony

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity is hosting a wall raising ceremony for The Johnson Family home on South Queen Street. When: Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Where: South Queen Street, Dover. Or, watch the livestream at https://www.facebook.com/cdhfh. If attending in person, organizers ask everyone to wear a face covering and maintain proper social distancing.

For more about affordable homeownership, call 302-526-2366 ext. 106 or visit centraldelawarehabitat.org.