Saturday: Community giveaway, business networking at Legislative Mall

As students get ready to start school again, community leaders Alisha Broughton and Tracy Palmer typically host outreach programs, providing school supplies, food or resources for families and the homeless in their communities. This year called for something different.

Palmer’s nonprofit organization Tracy Palmer Ministries is partnering with Broughton’s nonprofit Unlimited Express/Church without Walls Outreach to host a special day called “Partnership in Excellence: The Power in You” Saturday, Aug. 22 at Legislative Mall in Dover. The idea is to encourage and provide a variety of resources to different people in the community.

Broughton said the idea just kept getting bigger as they thought of who they could help. “We want to give back to the community, and we want to help single moms and also help the less fortunate and also help those in business,” she said.

Palmer said she reached out to Broughton to see if their two ministries could partner together, and she found that they had been seeking to do the same thing.

“In my spirit, I kept hearing the word ‘gathering,’ bring the people together, but I was thinking, no, not with COVID-19; people aren't going to come out and support this,” Palmer said. “I prayed on it, and as I began praying on it, God started showing me faces of people that would support. I reached out to those people, which are our speakers, and the idea just grew bigger and bigger.”

The day will include a giveaway for back-to-school supplies and care packages for the homeless, including important health products.

People can get public health information and access community outreach resources, such as homeless resources, information for single parents, job coaching, financial literacy and mentorship programs.

Vendors will include businesses that can use the day to network and sell products. Broughton said this is an opportunity to relaunch since the pandemic has negatively impacted many businesses.

Several speakers will talk about the spiritual and business aspects of getting through the pandemic.

Everyone older than 5 years old must wear a mask, and all the vendors will be spaced according to public health guidelines. The Dover Police Department will be helping to monitor the event, and several volunteers are medical professionals.

If you go

When: Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Legislative Mall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover Rain date: TBD

Schedule