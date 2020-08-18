Kent County foreclosure sales continue outdoors

Delaware News Desk

Kent County Sheriff Brian Lewis conducted the county's first foreclosure sale in four months at the Kent County Recreation Center’s outside pavilion Aug. 6.

Lewis said he is the only sheriff in the state that personally presides over sheriff's sales.

“Though we only have five properties on the list, there were no major issues with the public complying with COVID-19 regulations,” he said.

The next sheriff’s sale is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3 at the Kent County Recreation Center.