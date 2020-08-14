SUBSCRIBE NOW

Saturday: Volunteer opportunity to help clean-up neighborhood on Route 10

Delaware News Desk
A file photo of the view down Manor Drive near Moore's Lake a couple days after the storm. Volunteers will be working in Richardson Circle off Route 10 Saturday, Aug. 15.

More than a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through Dover neighborhoods, several areas remain littered with limbs and other debris. Since the storm, neighbors have come together to support each other, and the opportunity still stands.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, Kent County Commissioner Jody Sweeney invites anyone who wants to help with storm clean-up to join him and a small group of volunteers.

If you go

When: Saturday, Aug. 15,  8 a.m. to noon

Where: Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 1160 E. Lebanon Road, Dover. (On Route 10, near the State Street intersection). Volunteers will be working in the area of Richardson Circle.

Who: Anyone who can pick up tree limbs or use a rake!