Saturday: Volunteer opportunity to help clean-up neighborhood on Route 10
Delaware News Desk
More than a week after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through Dover neighborhoods, several areas remain littered with limbs and other debris. Since the storm, neighbors have come together to support each other, and the opportunity still stands.
On Saturday, Aug. 15, Kent County Commissioner Jody Sweeney invites anyone who wants to help with storm clean-up to join him and a small group of volunteers.
If you go
When: Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 a.m. to noon
Where: Christ Memorial Baptist Church, 1160 E. Lebanon Road, Dover. (On Route 10, near the State Street intersection). Volunteers will be working in the area of Richardson Circle.
Who: Anyone who can pick up tree limbs or use a rake!